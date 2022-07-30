I keep David Canzini’s list in my head, as a useful reminder of what politics is actually about. Canzini is the deputy chief of staff in No 10 for a few more weeks, and in March he briefed political advisers on the government’s priorities between now and the general election. They were, in order: the cost of living, the NHS, crime, and small boats.

I think that accurately reflects the people’s priorities. The bit that didn’t was that he had a number zero on the list before all the others, which was Brexit, but that was making a political point about differentiating Conservatives from Labour, so it doesn’t count for my purposes, which is to remind myself what the median voter cares about.

What is surprising about that list is how little attention has been paid to the NHS in the Tory leadership election, which will decide our next prime minister and the employer of Canzini’s successor. The subject has hardly come up in the debates and hustings.