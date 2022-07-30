As Sean O’Grady says, the prospect of a Truss premiership is “terrifying”.

Her campaign is consistent with her political history to date in her willingness to grab hold of any policy that will appeal to those who are likely to allow her access to power.

Devoid of any sincere and long-held values or principles, she is prepared to play increasingly extreme cards to win the votes of the minuscule Tory membership while the vast majority of us are powerless to do anything about it.