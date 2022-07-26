Post-Brexit, post-pandemic Britain has something of a 1970s feel about it. Rapidly rising inflation, an energy crisis, industrial unrest, rows about Britain’s place in Europe, a debate about fiscal restraint versus a dash for growth, a government finding it difficult to govern… and now even talk of a drought similar to the one in 1976. There is a sense of malaise, born out of debilitating division on everything from the EU to trans rights to race. The imminent railway strikes are a symptom of a troubled nation, a sharp reminder of the summer of discontent to come.

So, as in the 1970s, there are calls on the Conservative side for the vestigial power of the trade unions to be tamed, with fresh legislation to restrict strike action. In the dynamics of the Tory leadership contest this seems to have become a bidding war between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, each trying to out-tough the other. If so, this sets the scene for the biggest clash between “worker power” and the state since the 1980s. It promises to embitter and inflame the disputes building up now, and make them harder to resolve.

Ms Truss seems to have the most detailed plans on this front. She, like Mr Sunak, wishes to implement the pledge in the Conservative 2019 manifesto to oblige unions to maintain “minimum service standards” in areas such as the railways and hospitals, both of which face industrial action.