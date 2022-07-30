Rishi Sunak says Liz Truss’s tax-cutting plans will create ‘sugar rush boom’

Rishi Sunak criticised Liz Truss’s plans for vast tax cuts saying it would “put fuel on the fire” of the inflation problem and create a “sugar rush boom”.

Mr Sunak denied U-turning on his stance on cutting VAT on energy bills and dismissed suggestions he has shown a “lack of consistency” and “bad judgement” in an interview with Andrew Neil on Channel 4.

“What we should do is focus on long term growth, because that’s what we need, sustainable growth, not a sugar rush boom”, the former chancellor said.

