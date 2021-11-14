The last time a Scottish National Party MP put out a press release saying they were writing to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner about the sale of peerages, it prompted a two-year investigation costing the taxpayer £1.5m in 2006-07, which included the police interviewing a sitting prime minister, before the Crown Prosecution Service concluded it was a waste of time and money.

So it should come as no surprise that a detective inspector should have replied politely on behalf of Dame Cressida Dick, the current Met Commissioner, to Pete Wishart, the SNP MP, on Friday: “There is insufficient information upon which to launch a criminal investigation.”

That should have been obvious to Sir Ian Blair, who was Commissioner in 2006, too, but he was swept along in the madness against his namesake, the prime minister. What Tony Blair had done was as morally reprehensible as most of his predecessors (and successors) as prime minister, but there was never any evidence that he had broken the law.