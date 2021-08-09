The never-ending whispers over secretive transfer negotiations prove a test for both reporters and fans alike
A game of poker will unfold between clubs, writes Jack Rathborn, and publications will be working hard to gather information about each team’s newest recruits
The Premier League season is almost here but the action on the pitch is masked by the shadow of frenetic transfer activity off it.
Fans furiously debate their team’s fortunes, with extreme views sparked by their club’s business in the market, despite the mysterious nature of some signings who have yet to showcase their gifts.
Manchester City splashed £100m on Jack Grealish, and a comparable amount will soon change hands between Chelsea and Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, who is primed for a fascinating return to Stamford Bridge and English football.
