The Premier League season is almost here but the action on the pitch is masked by the shadow of frenetic transfer activity off it.

Fans furiously debate their team’s fortunes, with extreme views sparked by their club’s business in the market, despite the mysterious nature of some signings who have yet to showcase their gifts.

Manchester City splashed £100m on Jack Grealish, and a comparable amount will soon change hands between Chelsea and Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, who is primed for a fascinating return to Stamford Bridge and English football.