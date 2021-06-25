Patience is a virtue, they say.

Perhaps it’s best that “they” had never met the phalanx of grumpy travel journalists and millions of hopeful-to-holiday Britons who were waiting for the promised update to the green list on Thursday evening.

As the clock ticked past 7pm – far beyond acceptable wine time, and pointless because Northern Ireland and Scotland had already broken the news – I was feeling distinctly unvirtuous. Jobs, travelling to see family and, yes, holidays, depended on this announcement; and ministers had thoughtlessly left us waiting all day without so much as a sniff as to when we might hear. Was Grant Shapps finishing his dinner first? I would have quite liked to eat mine, too.