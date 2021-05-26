Trump has lost most of his influence — and he knows it

O

n Monday afternoon, Jason Miller, an aide to Donald Trump, tweeted: “Hot fire POTUS 45 statement coming shortly!”

Sure enough, about an hour after that drumroll teaser, a lengthier than usual statement from the man-forbidden-to-tweet-himself emerged.

“Hot fire” might be a generous way to describe the contents. The former president crows about CNN and MSNBC getting lower ratings (“They should have embraced and endorsed ‘Trump’,” he writes); he boasts that a majority of Republicans believe his false claims about election fraud; and he claims rather unconvincingly that he is doing less media in order to keep the focus on Biden’s crises.