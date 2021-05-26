Trump has lost most of his influence — and he knows it

The media and the public are losing interest in the former president, even as he struggles to maintain relevance, writes Phil Thomas

Thursday 27 May 2021 00:00
comments
(Getty)
O

n Monday afternoon, Jason Miller, an aide to Donald Trump, tweeted: “Hot fire POTUS 45 statement coming shortly!”

Sure enough, about an hour after that drumroll teaser, a lengthier than usual statement from the man-forbidden-to-tweet-himself emerged.

“Hot fire” might be a generous way to describe the contents. The former president crows about CNN and MSNBC getting lower ratings (“They should have embraced and endorsed ‘Trump’,” he writes); he boasts that a majority of Republicans believe his false claims about election fraud; and he claims rather unconvincingly that he is doing less media in order to keep the focus on Biden’s crises.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments