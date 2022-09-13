It may be hard to believe it but there has been some other news this week.

While the death of Queen Elizabeth II was always going to dominate headlines at home – though it is still a daily surprise by just how much if you turn on the television – that hasn’t stopped other notable events from happening overseas.

Ukraine’s advances in its war against Russia have been so important that they have even managed to punctuate the blanket of news that is laying heavily on the UK. As important as Kyiv’s gains are, the signs of dissent in St Petersburg and Moscow are equally of interest.