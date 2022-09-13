✕ Close Alex Jones claims leftists are going to stage atrocities to blame on MAGA

A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.

Mr Jones is not expected to attend the first day in the Waterbury courtroom on Tuesday but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from both him and victims’ families.

Tuesday marks the second trial for Jones, who was last month ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children.

The second trial will be composed of a six-member jury and several alternates who will ultimately decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.