Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist set to face second jury over Sandy Hook hoaxes
The Infowars conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month
A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.
Mr Jones is not expected to attend the first day in the Waterbury courtroom on Tuesday but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from both him and victims’ families.
Tuesday marks the second trial for Jones, who was last month ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children.
The second trial will be composed of a six-member jury and several alternates who will ultimately decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school.
Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.
Why Alex Jones is headed to trial again over his Sandy Hook conspiracies – and what it could cost him
Conspiracy theorist and conservative radio host Alex Jones is going back to trial a month after a judge ordered he pay nearly $50m for damages caused by his insistence that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.
Jones has already been found liable for causing emotional and psychological harm to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Following the attack, he made numerous claims suggesting the shooting was a hoax intended to help justify a government-led confiscation of Americans’ guns.
The current case is a consolidation of three lawsuits brought by 15 plaintiffs. The relatives of eight victims and a former FBI agent who worked the shooting are bringing their case for damages against Jones.
Because the cases is a consolidation of three lawsuits it is possible that the damages Jones is forced to pay may significantly exceed the $49.3m he was previously ordered to pay.
Continue reading the full briefing from my colleague Graig Graziosi here:
Why Alex Jones is headed to trial again over his Sandy Hook conspiracy theories
What to expect during Alex Jones’ second Sandy Hook trial
Live coverage of Alex Jones’ second trial
Welcome to the live blog coverage of Alex Jones’ second trial, which will begin in the morning on 13 September 2022 at a Waterbury, Connecticut courthouse.
Follow along here for live reporting of the trial.
