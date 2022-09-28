Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook mother tells jury she was sent pictures of dead kids by hoax believers
Follow for the latest updates on Jones’ defamation trial against Sandy Hook families
Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its third week in Connecticut court.
Testimony resumed Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.
His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.
Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer while families of victims broke down in tears in the courtroom.
Witnesses on Tuesday included Jillian Soto, sister of teacher Vicki, and Ian and Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son Dylan was killed in the shooting. They told the court about the harassment and threats they received including Ms Hockley being sent photos of dead children, and Ms Soto being accosted at a charity event.
ICYMI: Lawyer tells Sandy Hook judge he ‘expected more outbursts’ from Alex Jones
Alex Jones’ lawyer admitted to a judge that he had expected more outbursts from the conspiracy theorist after he sarcastically answered a question during testimony in the latest Sandy Hook trial.
Attorney Norm Pattis was summoned by Judge Barbara Bellis to explain his client’s unruly behavior after she cleared the court on Thursday.
Graeme Massie reports.
Alex Jones’ lawyer tells Sandy Hook judge he ‘expected more outbursts’ from client
Judge has threatened to hold Infowars host in contempt of court over unruly behaviour
Shameless: Alex Jones asks for Infowars cryptocurrency donations at Sandy Hook trial
Alex Jones shamelessly asked people to donate cryptocurrency to Infowars as he took the stand and testified in a Sandy Hook defamation trial.
Jones even took the time to give the web address for donating cryptocurrency to his right-wing media company as a lawyer for the victims’ families pressed him on ways he has monetised claims the school massacre was a hoax.
Graeme Massie reports.
Alex Jones asks for Infowars cryptocurrency donations during Sandy Hook testimony
‘We’re fighting the deep state, we need money,’ Jones says on the stand
Sandy Hook mother: Alex Jones is the ‘biggest bully I’ve ever faced’
The mother of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre has described Alex Jones as the “biggest bully I’ve ever faced”.
Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse Lewis was murdered in the 2012 massacre, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that testifying at the far-right conspiracy theorist’s first defamation trial was the “hardest thing” she has done since losing her child – but that she had to stand up to try to stop him from bullying others.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Sandy Hook victim's mother calls Alex Jones 'the biggest bully I've ever faced'
The mother of Sandy Hook victim, Jesse Lewis, describes Alex Jones as the ‘biggest bully I’ve ever faced’, weeks after winning a lawsuit against the InfoWars host.Jones was under fire for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was 'hoax' multiple times.“Getting on the stand was something I felt like I had to do. I didn’t want to do it,” Scarlett Lewis said in a CNN interview. “It was the hardest thing I’ve done since Jesse’s murder... I mean this is literally facing the biggest bully I’ve ever faced."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ICYMI: Alex Jones believes Sandy Hook trial rant ‘destroyed’ victims’ family lawyer
Alex Jones has bizarrely claimed that his irate outburst during testimony at the second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies did more damage to the opposition than himself.
The Infowars host fumed at reporters outside the court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Friday morning as his defence attorney Norm Pattis was inside telling the judge he would waive the right to cross-examine Mr Jones.
Megan Sheets and Rachel Sharp watched the trial.
Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant ‘destroyed’ opposing legal team
Infowars host raged at reporters as his defence declined to call him for cross-examination after he lost his temper on the witness stand
Why Alex Jones is facing trial again over his Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ lies
Conspiracy theorist and conservative radio host Alex Jones is in the midst of his second defamation trial weeks after a judge ordered he pay nearly $50m for damages caused by his insistence that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.
In the first trial in Texas, Jones was found liable for causing emotional and psychological harm to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Following the attack, he made numerous claims suggesting the shooting was a hoax intended to help justify a government-led confiscation of Americans’ guns.
Graig Graziosi looks at why the current trial is happening.
Why Alex Jones is facing trial again over his Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ lies
Jones is currently in the middle of his second defamation trial - this time in Connecticut
Father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
Ian Hockley testified Tuesday that he was ridiculed online as a “party boy” and an actor after posting a video of the memorial service for his 6-year-old son, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.
Hockley is the latest family member of the 26 victims of the shooting to testify at the defamation trial of Alex Jones, where a jury is deciding how much the conspiracy theorist must pay for spreading the lie that the shooting was a hoax.
Hockley, who lost his autistic son Dylan in the shooting, testified that he became the target of conspiracy theorists because he smiled during what he found as an uplifting memorial service.
Father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
Ian Hockley testified Tuesday that he was ridiculed online as a “party boy” and an actor after posting a video of the memorial service for his 6-year-old son, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre
Court adjourns for the day.
Court is adjourned for the day.
Judge Bellis reminds the jury to report if they see any coverage or media regarding the case.
Proceedings resume tomorrow at 10am.
On cross-examination, Norm Pattis asks when Ms Soto first heard of Alex Jones and when she first saw a video of him. She replies that she has only seen them in court.
He also asks if Matthew Mills, the man who accosted her, mentioned Jones or Infowars — she says he did not.
Ms Soto says she has also never tried contacting Jones.
Jillian cries while talking about the effect of the murder and the conspiracy theories on her mother who runs their foundation. She says the death of her sister broke her.
She adds that they still get messages to this day: “We still get messages on our Facebook page saying why are we going after more money, we’re never satisfied, we’re actors.”
The family was harassed in person as well. Ms Soto recalls an incident at a charity run to raise money for the memorial funds they set up in her sister’s name.
Ms Sotot worries that she will have to explain what happened to her children before someone tries to tell them that their aunt was not real.
