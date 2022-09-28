✕ Close Alex Jones unleashes rant as Sandy Hook lawyer points out victims’ families in court

Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its third week in Connecticut court.

Testimony resumed Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.

His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.

Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer while families of victims broke down in tears in the courtroom.

Witnesses on Tuesday included Jillian Soto, sister of teacher Vicki, and Ian and Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son Dylan was killed in the shooting. They told the court about the harassment and threats they received including Ms Hockley being sent photos of dead children, and Ms Soto being accosted at a charity event.