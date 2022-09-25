Sandy Hook victim's mother calls Alex Jones 'the biggest bully I've ever faced'

The mother of Sandy Hook victim, Jesse Lewis, describes Alex Jones as the ‘biggest bully I’ve ever faced’, weeks after winning a lawsuit against the InfoWars host.

Jones was under fire for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was 'hoax' multiple times.

“Getting on the stand was something I felt like I had to do. I didn’t want to do it,” Scarlett Lewis said in a CNN interview.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve done since Jesse’s murder... I mean this is literally facing the biggest bully I’ve ever faced."

