The United Nations General Assembly (Unga) is a strange beast. It happens every year, seems in the grand scheme of things wildly unimportant and just an excuse for world leaders to display their egos by addressing the biggest talking shop in the world, but at the same time is compelling and can produce some moments of true history.

An angry Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe to get attention in 1960; Idi Amin trying to praise Ted Heath by comparing him to Adolf Hitler; Hugo Chavez calling George W Bush the devil and complaining about the smell in the hall are worthy historical events. They might be topped by what could happen this year.

Leaders are beginning to gather in New York right now, including Liz Truss who will put her much-criticised speaking skills on the world stage, for the 77th Unga and on Wednesday the assembly kicks off in earnest as US president Joe Biden takes to the stage to speak.