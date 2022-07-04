There is no better event to cover than Wimbledon, I was told, and rarely have I felt as privileged as a sports writer than when passing the long queues to enter the grounds on the opening day of this year’s Championships.

Growing up, the idea of even attending Wimbledon as a fan and taking a seat on Centre Court seemed a far off dream, let alone reporting on the drama and tension of the tournament and witnessing the action unfold in front of my eyes. So far, the experience has certainly delivered and despite the long hours and late nights I have been left desperate for more.

Media accreditation at SW19 allows us journalists incredible access at the All England Club. From taking a wander down to the practice courts to see the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hit with absorbing power from up close, to the buzz of having the hottest ticket in town and watching Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu deliver a victory in front of their home crowd.