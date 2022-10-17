The doom and gloom of boxing quickly passed last weekend, as the rainbow that was Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (and an all-female card at a sold-out O2 arena) emerged.

Shields is the greatest female fighter of all time to many, after three undisputed reigns in as many divisions and two Olympic gold medals. The American has risen like a phoenix out of poverty and trauma during a childhood spent growing up in Flint, Michigan. The 27-year-old displayed a dazzling array of skills to outpoint the Briton, 31, on what will be fondly remembered as the greatest night in the history of women’s boxing on these shores.

“It was a historic event that may never be repeated,” declared Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom. “We staged something many thought wasn’t possible and it will go down in the history books. We want Boxxer to have a positive impact on redefining the sport for its long-term health and success as our fighters and events inspire future generations.