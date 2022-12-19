Football doesn’t always do fairytales. Just ask Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne or Cristiano Ronaldo or any of the star players who didn’t get the ending they wanted at the World Cup. But for the greatest of all, the story played out even sweeter than surely he could ever have planned.

In what he said would be his last match on the biggest stage in the sport, Lionel Messi emphatically delivered and finally, at the fifth and final time of asking, won the one trophy he wanted more than any other.

After 16 years of trying and failing, the player many believe to be the best to have ever played sat atop the world at last, the World Cup finally and mercifully in his hands for the first time. He thought he had won it much earlier, his whole country did.