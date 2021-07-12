Inside Politics: Euro agony for England and ‘freedom day’ with a health warning
PM to confirm lifting of restrictions, but guidance to wear face masks in confined spaces to stay, writes Matt Mathers
It had to be penalties, didn’t it? Despite a gallant performance, it’s agony for England and ecstasy for Italy. But Gareth Southgate and his players can be proud of all they’ve achieved this summer. Back at Westminster, Boris Johnson is expected to confirm “freedom day” - but it’s coming with a health warning. And a group of northern Tories is piling pressure on No 10 not to cut a universal credit uplift.
Inside the bubble
