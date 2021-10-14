Inside Politics: EU ‘fears the worst’ and Sunak ‘confident’ on Christmas toy supply

London and Brussels are getting back round the table in a bid to thrash out a deal aimed at solving post-Brexit trading problems with the Northern Ireland protocol. It doesn’t look like the discussions will get off to the best start after the EU cautioned that it is “fearing the worst” after the UK appeared to decline an offer to scrap up to 80 per cent of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from GB. Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak is urging people not to panic-buy Christmas presents after industry warnings of shortages, an MP has been found guilty of harassment and there’s a cash injection for GP appointments.

Inside the bubble

The Commons is in recess until 18 October.