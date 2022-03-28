Falklands becoming ‘forgotten war’ with many ‘clueless’ about conflict

One in four younger people have never heard of the conflict, Aisha Rimi reports

Tuesday 29 March 2022 00:08
<p>More than 200 British servicemen were killed during the 74-day war in 1982 </p>

The Falklands War risks becoming a “forgotten war”, according to a new report which suggests many people are “clueless” about its details.

One in four younger people have never heard of Britain’s conflict with Argentina over the islands, the report revealed. Only four per cent of more than 2,100 adults polled by Help for Heroes to mark the 40th anniversary of the war were able to answer questions correctly.

Half of those aged 18-34 said they did not know when the war was fought, and one in 10 of that age group believed the UK invaded the islands, leading to the war, while a similar number thought the Falklands are in the English Channel.

