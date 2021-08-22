Food industry must become key driver of ecosystem restoration, says new Rainforest Alliance CEO
Exclusive: The Independent speaks to the new CEO of non-profit best known for its ethical food labels
The global food industry must radically reform to become a key driver of ecosystem restoration and regeneration, says the new CEO of the Rainforest Alliance.
At present, food production accounts for up to a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and takes up nearly half of the planet’s habitable surface.
To reverse the damage, a worldwide shift towards community, indigenous and nature-led farming is needed, said Santiago Gowland, the new head of the international non-profit best known for its ethical food labels featuring a green frog.
