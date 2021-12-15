Gloria Romero says she had not even heard the name Anne Hopkins until she started researching her book into gender discrimination. By the time she had finished, she had made it her mission to share with as many people as possible the story of the courageous individual who, three decades ago, won a landmark case at the nation’s highest court, a ruling that opened the doors for women across America.

“My hope is that people will know who she is, what she stood for, and really [appreciate] the doors she’s opened up on this very important issue that we rarely talk about,” says Romero, author of Just not that Likeable: The Price all Women Pay for Gender Bias.

Hopkins, who died in 2018, made history when in 1989 the US Supreme Court ruled in her favour after she sued her former employer, Price Waterhouse, as the company was then known, after she accused it of repeatedly failing to promote her to partner. Even though Hopkins had excellent evaluations, and bagged the company a $44m contract with the US State Department, her bosses told her she was too “macho” and bossy. One manager said she needed to take a charm course.