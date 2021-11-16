Inside Politics: Tory MP thwarts No 10 move to get Paterson U-turn through Commons

Downing Street’s bid to sneak through a late night motion to accept the standards committee’s findings on Owen Paterson – and by extension Boris Johnson’s wider attempt to move the conversation on from allegations of Tory sleaze – backfired dramatically last night, after a government motion was blocked in the Commons. All it took was the single objection of Tory MP Christopher Chope, whose intervention means No 10 will now have to reschedule the motion or axe it entirely – as well as likely having to contend with another embarrassing debate in chamber later today. Away from Westminster, the PM is facing a considerable backlash from civic leaders, MPs and media outlets over reports that his government is planning to water down rail upgrades for the North of England, reneging on his promises to “level up” the country outside London. Elsewhere, police have named the Liverpool bomber and business chiefs have warned the government against suspending the Brexit agreement with the EU, saying it could launch a “devastating” trade war.

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: