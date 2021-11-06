I think my mother deserves a better son

Until recently, my brother lived closer to our parents than I do. When he finished university, he moved back in with them for a few months, then found a place in nearby Cambridge. A couple of subsequent house moves took him a few miles further away, but he could still drive back in about half an hour.

It’s not as if I was on the other side of the world. Where I am now, in northwest Hertfordshire, the journey to my folks can be done in about 70 minutes on a decent run; or four hours if Insulate Britain have glued themselves to the tarmac at junction 20 of the M25.

Still, if the need arose to get someone round to help with a job, or in case of an emergency, my brother was the guy on the hook. It also meant he could pop over for a late notice Sunday lunch or to pick seven pounds of raspberries when the parentals were on holiday. But those were only fair rewards for the times when dad needed help with a “faulty” printer (aka, not properly plugged in) or to remove a tree stump.