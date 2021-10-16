I love it when a TV plan comes together

I’m not especially current when it comes to TV viewing habits. (Actually, I’m probably not terribly current when it comes to very much, but anyway…) When I see people raving on social media about the latest great show on Netflix, I make a mental note to consider watching it in a couple of years’ time, once I’ve finally got round to watching the latest series of Vera.

Ever since we’ve had access to more than four TV channels, I have struggled to keep up. Partly it’s a lack of time, allied to a peculiar sense that I don’t want to risk the time I do have in front of the box watching something that might or might not be good.

Ironically, the consequence of that is I often find myself hankering for comfort telly: re-watching things I loved in the past, that won’t take very much brain power to understand (Friends, House, Parks & Recreation); or finally alighting on something that everyone has been telling me about for half a decade and then bingeing 10 series of it (Taskmaster).