Grouse shooting moors dominating UK national parks and worsening climate crisis, charity warns

More than three-quarters of a million acres of the UK’s national parks are devoted to intensively-managed driven grouse shooting moors which are “contributing to climate breakdown”, new research has revealed.

Ahead of the annual opening of the grouse season on the so-called “glorious twelfth” of August, campaigners have warned these huge tracts of land, totalling an area more than twice the size of Greater London, “keep the land in a degraded state, contribute to climate breakdown, and prevent significant recovery of wildlife”.

The charity, Rewilding Britain, said of the six national parks which contain grouse moors – found only in Scotland and northern England – almost a third of their combined land area (27 per cent) is devoted to driven grouse shoots.