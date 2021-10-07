How 'gut bugs’ can fuel prostate cancer growth

Common gut bacteria can fuel prostate cancer growth and help the disease evade the effects of treatment, a study suggests.

Treatment options for patients with advanced prostate cancer include hormone therapy, where levels of male hormones, or androgens, are lowered. According to the NHS, this type of treatment blocks the effects of testosterone as prostate cancer “needs the hormone testosterone to grow.”

However, researchers have found that low levels of these hormones in patients can push gut bacteria to turn into hormone factories, which in turn can sustain prostate cancer growth.