Councils spending five times more housing homeless in B&Bs than a decade ago
Local authorities call for more resources to build new social homes
Jane Dalton@JournoJane
Saturday 03 July 2021 01:49 comments
Councils in England are spending at least five times more on housing homeless people in bed-and-breakfasts than they were a decade ago, official figures show.
A rising number of homeless people are being placed into B&Bs because of a shortage of suitable housing, the Local Government Association (LGA) says.
Councils spent £142m housing families and homeless individuals in B&Bs in 2019-20, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies