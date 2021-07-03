Councils in England are spending at least five times more on housing homeless people in bed-and-breakfasts than they were a decade ago, official figures show.

A rising number of homeless people are being placed into B&Bs because of a shortage of suitable housing, the Local Government Association (LGA) says.

Councils spent £142m housing families and homeless individuals in B&Bs in 2019-20, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.