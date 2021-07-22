Michael Mo didn’t think the day would come so soon, but last week, the 35-year-old pro-democracy district councillor from Hong Kong was forced to pack two suitcases, buy a plane ticket to London and say a rushed goodbye to his family.

His departure from Hong Kong, his hometown that has seen such dramatic changes over the last 12 months, seems inevitable. Since the Hong Kong government announced that they would now require all district councillors in the city to take part in an oath-taking ceremony, more than 200 of his pro-democracy colleagues have resigned.

The ceremony requires individuals to pledge allegiance to the city and to uphold the Basic Law, as one of the provisions in the new, far-reaching National Security Law. The oath-taking scheme is believed to be part of the Hong Kong government’s plan to force out hundreds of pro-democracy district councillors in the city.