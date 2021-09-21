Hoverflies use a combination of the sun and their body clock to help direct them when flying south for the winter, new research shows.

Findings show the insects keep the sun on their left in the morning then gradually adjust to maintain a southward route as the day goes on, in what scientists at the University of Exeter believe is the first proof of a “time-compensated sun compass” in hoverflies.

In summer, pied and yellow-clubbed hoverflies – which are important pollinators – are found in locations such as the UK and Scandinavia before they fly off to the Mediterranean and North Africa in autumn.