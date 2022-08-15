Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rats and shrews less genetically diverse than 500 years ago because of humans

Study’s authors say impact of humans on such mammals highlights need to protect biodiversity, reports Furvah Shah

Monday 15 August 2022 18:20
Comments
<p>Small mammals like shrews are amogst the most resilient, adaptable species on Earth </p>

Small mammals like shrews are amogst the most resilient, adaptable species on Earth

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rats, shrews and other small mammals are less genetically diverse compared to 500 years ago because of humans, according to a new study.

Researchers at Stanford University found that when comparing mammal remains in pre-colonial North America to those of today, they were less diverse and differently structured which shows the extent of the impact of human activity on ecosystems.

“The way that we manage lands matters, and that it is not too late to protect our lands in order to protect biodiversity,” said Dr Maria Viteri from Stanford University’s department of biology.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in