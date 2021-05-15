I sympathise with Boris Johnson’s county court kerfuffle

P

oor old Boris Johnson. Elected on a mandate to get Brexit done, he then faces a wholly unpredicted global crisis, contracts coronavirus himself, gets embroiled in claims of a sex scandal and faces accusations of playing fast and loose with the rules in order to get someone else to pay for a new sofa. The man can’t catch a break.

No matter that 128,000 people have died in this country after catching Covid; and never mind that the prime minister spent the kind of money on his flat renovations in Downing Street that most people could only dream of. Judging by the results of the recent local elections, the man who has spent half his career acting the clown is still able to walk a political high wire.

This week it emerged that on top of everything else, Johnson had an outstanding county court judgment against him in relation to an unpaid debt of £535. For a while, speculation was rife that it related to some cushions or a throw, purchased as part of the Downing Street refurb.