Bad hair day? Blair’s barnet was a thing of glory

T

ony Blair shocked the UK this week when he popped up on TV to showcase his flowing lockdown mane. Whatever it was he was supposed to be talking about has already been lost to the mists of time, so astounded was the nation by his snowy white locks.

Yet really should we have been so surprised? Blair, after all, frequently displayed a mullet back in the mid-1990s, sticking to his guns in a way only surpassed by arguably the king of this particular hair “style”, former footballer Barry Venison. Indeed, the Blair barnet back then might (at least by his critics) have been taken to be a symbol of his politics – an attempt at style hiding laissez-faire tendencies.

Two and half decades on, Blair has merely reverted to his natural state, albeit with a little less volume and colour than was once the case. True, he couldn’t have visited a barber even had he wanted to, but it’s amazing what you can do yourself with a couple of mirrors and some nail scissors, if you really want to.