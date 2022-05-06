I think I’ve found England’s best pub

In the first two decades of this century, almost a quarter of pubs in the UK went to the wall. The availability of cheap (and decent) alcohol in supermarkets provides a partial explanation, as does the explosion of alternative leisure pursuits and changing family dynamics. It’s also fair to say there were once a lot of pretty ropey pubs, some of which are little missed. But small independents have struggled to compete against the big corporates: a pub might be decent, but scale talks. And coronavirus hasn’t helped.

Perverse though it may be, I take this decline personally: not because I spend all my time in pubs, but because if ever I have more (or any) spare hours in my life, I don’t want to find that my local has been turned into flats or a nail bar. I probably also cling to some romantic ideal of England: a village green, church on one side, pub on the other and a cricket match – or burning wicker man – in the middle.

One way or another, I realise that a lot of my formative experiences have involved pubs. Family walking holidays invariably meant pub lunches, which seemed like such an extraordinary treat – even when the food was barely adequate. I had my first snog in a Cambridge boozer; and on the same night had my first experience of public vomiting. Friendships have been made firm over drawn-out pints; sorrows have been drowned.