Climate change is a burning issue for voters in Iceland as they head to the polls in an election that looks set to cause major upheaval for the North Atlantic island.

The election campaign, which follows an exceptionally warm summer, has seen intense debate on global warming, but healthcare and EU membership will also at the forefront of voters’ minds on Saturday.

The coalition government spans the political spectrum from left to centre-right and is led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Party, which shares power with the Independence Party and the Progressive Party.