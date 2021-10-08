In the late 1950s, people in the southern Indian town of Shimoga started reporting the mysterious deaths of dozens of monkeys in the evergreen forests of the district.

Soon people in the villages surrounding the forest also began reporting high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, body pain, headache, and blood in the stool. There were a few deaths, too, prompting officials to initiate a surveillance project, suspecting that this deadly disease was coming from birds.

Scientists from India’s then newly established Virus Research Centre started studying birds and ticks in the area to try to identify what was causing the haemorrhagic fever.