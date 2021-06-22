Inside Politics: Johnson warns of new Covid ‘horrors’ ahead, Tory MPs accused of stoking culture wars
PM plays down lifting travel restrictions this summer, but ministers are said to be considering plans for double-jabbed holidaymakers to avoid quarantine from amber list destinations, writes Matt Mathers
Forced to quarantine, England’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are both in doubt for tonight’s clash with the Czech Republic. Another man in self-isolation but desperate for a victory is Dominic Cummings. He was at it again yesterday, unleashing a volley of shots at Boris Johnson’s spending pledges and management of the Covid pandemic, on which there is more news today. After a spell managing the side at No 10 Downing Street, Cummings appears to be exploring a new career as a pundit. He’s even started charging subscribers to his Substack for live Q&A sessions.
Inside the bubble
Political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today:
