Jackdaws so loud in morning because they’re deciding when to fly off together, study claims
The departure time is closely linked to the intensity of the birds’ calls, researchers said
Jackdaws make so much noise in the morning because they are trying to reach an agreement on when to fly off together, according to a new study.
A group of the black birds is known as a “clattering” due to their cacophony of squeaky high-pitched calls. They tend to live in large groups, normally spread across a number of trees in the same area – but can also be found nesting in chimneys.
Jackdaws are part of the highly-intelligent corvid family of birds, which includes crows, ravens, and magpies. Jackdaws are distinguished by their smaller size and lighter plumage on their heads, and are known to pair up for life.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies