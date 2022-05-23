Jackdaws make so much noise in the morning because they are trying to reach an agreement on when to fly off together, according to a new study.

A group of the black birds is known as a “clattering” due to their cacophony of squeaky high-pitched calls. They tend to live in large groups, normally spread across a number of trees in the same area – but can also be found nesting in chimneys.

Jackdaws are part of the highly-intelligent corvid family of birds, which includes crows, ravens, and magpies. Jackdaws are distinguished by their smaller size and lighter plumage on their heads, and are known to pair up for life.