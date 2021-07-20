Inside Politics: Johnson U-turns on nightclub mask mandate as Cummings launches fresh attack

As Britons sweltered in temperatures of more than 30C in some parts of the country yesterday, the Met Office issued its first ever extreme heat weather warning. Is Boris Johnson beginning to wilt in the scorching conditions? Following a PR disaster over the weekend on self-isolation, the PM performed another U-turn on vaccine passports for nightclubs. Elsewhere, his former aide Dominic Cummings has given an explosive interview to the BBC, and ministers are said to be mulling plans to increase National Insurance contributions to fund social care reforms.

