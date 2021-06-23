It’s joy for England, heartbreak for Scotland. Outclassed by 2018 world cup finalists Croatia, Steve Clarke’s charges last night finished bottom of Group D winless on one point. On the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote, has the UK scored an own goal on trade? Official figures show a Pacific partnership agreement touted by Boris Johnson as a game changer is anything but. Elsewhere, Keir Starmer has again reshuffled his top team ahead of next month’s must-win Batley and Spen by-election. But is the change in personnel all too little too late?

Inside the bubble

Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: