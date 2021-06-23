Inside Politics: Johnson’s Pacific trade agreement ‘drop in the ocean’ as figures show ‘teeny’ benefit
Agreement could increase GDP by just 0.08 per cent - less than one-fortieth of the expected economic hit from leaving the European Union
It’s joy for England, heartbreak for Scotland. Outclassed by 2018 world cup finalists Croatia, Steve Clarke’s charges last night finished bottom of Group D winless on one point. On the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote, has the UK scored an own goal on trade? Official figures show a Pacific partnership agreement touted by Boris Johnson as a game changer is anything but. Elsewhere, Keir Starmer has again reshuffled his top team ahead of next month’s must-win Batley and Spen by-election. But is the change in personnel all too little too late?
Inside the bubble
Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
