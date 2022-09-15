Inside Politics: Bonus territory
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng mulls plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
The new chancellor has floated a controversial plan to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Will it actually happen, and how will it go down? Thousands of mourners are queuing up to pay their respects to the Queen.
