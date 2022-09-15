Jump to content
Inside Politics: Bonus territory

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng mulls plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 15 September 2022 08:29
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

The new chancellor has floated a controversial plan to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Will it actually happen, and how will it go down? Thousands of mourners are queuing up to pay their respects to the Queen.

Inside the bubble

