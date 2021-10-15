Do I feel guilty? Goes without saying. Do I feel guilty for flying to Italy on non-essential business? Yes, that too. I could have taken the train. Do I feel guilty that I am now driving around the Modenese countryside in a Lamborghini Huracán EVO which does 20mpg and emits 332g/km of CO2? Well, Lamborghini insists that I should not, and I am here to find out why.

The Italian supercar manufacturer has loaned me this bright yellow V10 supercar car prior to tomorrow’s programme of yoga, bee-keeping, forest walks and e-biking. It sounds a bit green-washy but I’ll also be granted time with the CEO, Stephan Winkelman.

I am here, along with journalists from Russia, the Middle East, France and Germany, as a damage-limitation exercise because, last month, the Italian minister for ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, lobbied the EU for an exemption for niche, high-performance car companies like Lamborghini and Ferrari from their planned cut-off for the manufacture of combustion-engined vehicles in 2035. There was outrage from environmentalists. Porsche boss, Oliver Blume, weighed in: “De-Carbonisation is a global question and everybody has to contribute,” he finger-wagged.