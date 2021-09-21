Amid power cuts, Lebanon’s new government pledges to begin process of recovery after parliamentary vote
Lebanon’s PM, Najib Mikati, pledged to get to work immediately to halt the collapse and ease the day-to-day suffering of the Lebanese, starting first with a loan from the International Monetary Fund, writes Bel Trew in Beirut
Breaking a year of political deadlock, Lebanon’s long-awaited cabinet is set to begin the impossible task of tackling the country’s unprecedented economic collapse after the body was approved by parliament in a session marred by power cuts and broken generators.
Monday’s meeting was already delayed by an hour because of power outages: Lebanese journalists shared footage of what appeared to be a diesel truck pulling up to refuel the generator to keep the session going.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a billionaire tycoon, then struggled to read out the new policy programme as he was interrupted by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri who asked him to skip over some parts as he was not sure how long the electricity would remain on.
