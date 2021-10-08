One of the more emotive moments in Boris Johnson’s conference address was when he compared Ribble Valley with Blackpool. “We have one of the most imbalanced societies and lopsided economies of all the richer countries,” he said. “It’s not just that there’s a gap between London and the southeast and the rest of the country, there are 18 gaps within the regions themselves.

“What monkey glands are they applying in Ribble Valley? What royal jelly are they eating that they live seven years longer than the people of Blackpool, only 33 miles away?

“That’s not just a question of social justice, it is an appalling waste of potential – and it’s holding this country back. Because there is no reason why the inhabitants of one part of the country should be geographically fated to be poorer than others.”