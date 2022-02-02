Inside Politics: Levelling up white paper criticised for lack of ambition

No new money announced in plan governemnt says will ‘transform the UK’, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 02 February 2022 08:36
<p>Michael Gove said the plan would end a ‘historic injustice’ (Steve Parsons/PA)</p>

Another delayed and hotly anticipated report is finally published. This one has nothing to do with senior civil servant Sue Gray. And judging by this morning’s papers and news websites, it looks as though it is going to create far less of a splash too. Michael Gove has set out the government’s strategy for ‘levelling up’ across the UK – the flagship policy of Boris Johnson’s government and the slogan which helped put him in No 10 Downing Street. With no new money announced, the plan is already being criticised for a lack of ambition. Elsewhere, the PM is facing fresh partygate claims and Labour is urging Rishi Sunak to cancel a planned £1bn-a-year tax cuts for banks and use the cash to ease the blow of the cost-of-living crisis.

Inside the bubble

Commons proceedings start at 11.30 am with Scotland Office questions followed by another not-to-be-missed PMQs at noon. After that, Gove will give a statement to the house on the levelling up white paper. Later, the main business will see the remaining stages of the Finance (No 2) Bill considered

