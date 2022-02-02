Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘spoke at lockdown leaving do’ and ‘was in No 10 flat’ on Cummings exit night
Amid the chaos at home, Johnson is in Kyiv to deal with the Ukraine-Russia crisis
Boris Johnson gave a speech at a leaving event revealed by Sue Gray to have been held in Downing Street just over a week into the third national lockdown, according to a new report.
In her damning update into the Partygate scandal, the top civil servant said that the gathering at No 10 on 14 January last year was among a dozen events now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. Both The Telegraph and The Guardian reported on Tuesday night that the prime minister was in attendance.
The former also claimed that Mr Johnson was witnessed heading up to his Downing Street flat on the night of 13 November, when a gathering also under police investigation allegedly took place following the exit of his former chief aide-turned-nemesis Dominic Cummings.
As he faced a battering – including from his own benches – in the Commons on Monday, Mr Johnson said he would not say whether he had been in attendance at his flat that night as a result of the ongoing police investigation, a line repeated by Downing Street when asked about the fresh claims on Tuesday evening.
It came after a tenth Tory MP publicly called on the PM to resign, and Downing Street backed down after coming under pressure over plans to keep secret any fine imposed on Johnson as a result of the parties row, after opposition parties warned of a potential “cover up”.
Billions for leveling up ‘wasted’ as government picks wrong projects, warns study
Billions of pounds spent on “leveling up” may be wasted because ministers are picking projects too small to revive poorer areas and failing to analyse “what works”, a damning report warns.
The study – released as a long-delayed blueprint for Boris Johnson’s flagship policy is unveiled – sharply criticises grants from the £4.8bn Leveling Up Fund and £3.2bn Towns Fund for not being “based on evidence”.
Read the report by Rob Merrick:
Johnson tries to reset premiership with ‘levelling up’ policies
The Boris Johnson government on Wednesday will set out its plan to “level up” up the country, as it attempts to move away from the scandal of lockdown parties in Downing Street and focus on one of the big policy pledges which got Mr Johnson elected in 2019.
The White Paper is expected to be published on Wednesday in which communities secretary Michael Gove is expected to detail plans for creating better opportunities out the South East of England.
The plan to establish more equal education and employment chances was a key tenet of the prime minister’s offer at the 2019 general election, at which voters handed him a landslide majority.
Levelling-up plan will change country’s economic geography, says Gove
The Government’s paper for improving opportunities outside the south-east of England is expected on Wednesday.
Border Force Officers seek high court injunction over ‘push policy’
The representatives of Border Force officers and a charity are bringing in a legal challenge in order to prevent the Home Office from acting on a controversial measure to “push back” migrants crossing the English Channel.
The Public and Commercial Services Union and Care4Calais have sought a High Court injunction against the government over moves to push vessels carrying migrants back to France.
In the argument on Wednesday, they would be seeking an injunction to block the use of this measure till the court decides on it.
Here’s the latest assessment on the PM’s situation from Dominic Cummings...
Analysis | The Treasury sat on its chequebook over Levelling Up and it shows
Ahead of the government’s long-awaited Levelling Up white paper, which is due tomorrow, officials have toldThe Independent that Whitehall squabbles have left the much-feted document long in word and short in deed.
Our economics editor Anna Isaac has this insight into the policy paper:
Levelling up: The Treasury sat on its chequebook and it shows
The efforts to rebalance the UK will need more investment and detailed policy consideration to actually bear fruit, writes Anna Isaac
Billions for levelling up ‘wasted’ as ministers pick wrong projects and ignore ‘what works’, study warns
A damning report has warned that billions of pounds spent on “levelling up” may be wasted because ministers are picking projects too small to revive poorer areas and failing to analyse “what works”, our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports.
The study – released as a long-delayed blueprint for Boris Johnson’s flagship policy is unveiled – sharply criticises grants from the £4.8bn Levelling Up Fund and £3.2bn Towns Fund for not being “based on evidence”.
The spending watchdog rebukes ministers for failing to produce a proper business case, while ignoring advice that small schemes “do not usually drive significant growth”.
Labour calls on Sunak to halt bankers’ tax cut to pay for cost-of-living help
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has this exclusive report:
Labour is challenging chancellor Rishi Sunak to cancel a planned £1bn-a-year tax cuts for banks and use the cash to ease the blow of the cost-of-living crisis on working people.
An amendment to the Finance Bill being debated in the House of Commons on Wednesday would halt a planned cut from 8 to 3 per cent in the surcharge levied on banking profits over £25m from next year.
Instead, Labour says the estimated £1bn annual cost of the reduction could be used to fund home improvements for hundreds of thousands of families to soften the blow of energy bill rises expected to average around £700 from April.
You can read more details here:
Boris Johnson’s false Jimmy Savile claims ‘shared widely by far-right Telegram groups'
Boris Johnson's false claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service is being shared widely in far-right Telegram groups, according to VICE World News.
The news website says that many of the Telegram groups it has seen have tens of thousands of followers.
Former justice secretary questions government asylum plans
Away from the Partygate saga for a moment, Tory former justice secretary Ken Clarke has challenged government plans to jail migrants entering the country illegally “in Victorian slums of overcrowded prisons”.
Arguing the incarceration rate was already “ludicrously high”, the Conservative grandee questioned whether the move would lead to “desirable” outcomes.
Breaking: Fresh Partygate claims emerge against Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson gave a speech at a colleague’s leaving party held in Downing Street during the post-Christmas lockdown last year, according to a report.
After Sue Gray’s report yesterday revealed the existence of a gathering in No 10 on 14 January 2021 “on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries”, The Telegraph and The Guardian now report that Boris Johnson was in attendance, with the latter reporting that he gave a speech and stayed for around five minutes.
And shortly after Dominic Cummings wrote on his blog this evening that people had told him they had photographs of an alleged party – now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police – in Mr Johnson’s flat on the night of his own exit from Downing Street on 13 November last year, which Mr Johnson has repeatedly refused to say whether he attended, The Telegraph reported a claim the prime minister was witnessed heading up to the flat that night.
When approached about the allegations by The Independent, a No 10 spokesperson said they could not comment on either claim due to the ongoing police investigation.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more details on Mr Cummings’ claims here:
