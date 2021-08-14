Centrist Dad

My life is measured out by the careers of my cricketing heroes

Relieved to see James Anderson take to the field at Lord’s this week, Will Gore wonders how he’ll cope when his favourite player finally hangs up his boots

James Anderson overcame fitness concerns to take his place in the side

I don’t imagine anyone will weep when I retire. There will be no nostalgic reminiscences about my moments of magic, no teary eyes as I take my leave for the final time.

With a bit of luck I’ll be handed a carriage clock, slapped on the back and trudge away into the sunset, where the OAP gardening club will be waiting to sign me up.

How different retirement is for sporting heroes. For those who bow out at the top, it’s standing ovations, garlands and pure emotion, as adoring crowds give thanks for what has been and wonder how on earth things will ever be the same again.

