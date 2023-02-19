I have hazy but fond childhood memories of accompanying my dad to visit his tailor. There always seemed to be a decanter of scotch lying around in the studio, surrounded by dark wood, deep velvet chairs and the occasional equestrian painting. There was no merchandise out to sift through, just a couple of suits on mannequins in the window and leather-bound sample books overflowing with tweeds, wools and linens. Bonding over a shared love of design, my dad would explain to me why he preferred his suits with notch lapels and surgeon’s cuffs. There I began to appreciate how a truly bespoke piece is a collaboration between client and maker, and that this labour of love resulted in an exquisitely made possession destined to become a storied heirloom.

In the past decade, as prices for ready-to-wear fashion and furnishings have gone up and quality has arguably gone down, bespoke tailoring has witnessed a mainstream renaissance. These custom garments can easily take several months to create – something that Savile Row shoemaker Arthur Sleep – whose black cashmere slippers are beloved by Prince William – is revolutionising. “Savile Row has always been, and remains, the international byword for bespoke, but today’s customers are not always willing or able to wait weeks or months to receive their finished items,” explains Jahangir Azam, co-founder and CEO of Arthur Sleep.