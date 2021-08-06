Bridgerton-inspired dresses and mocktail menus: Here’s what’s in store for weddings in 2022

Lifestyle changes during the pandemic, an increased focus on sustainability and Netflix’s chart-topping period-drama Bridgerton will shape the weddings of the future, experts have predicted.

Following a year of lockdowns and restrictions on social gatherings, on 21 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally lifted the limitation on the number of friends and family members that couples in England could invite to their weddings.

It was cause for celebration for both those hoping to get married and the wedding sector, with more than 132,000 couples reportedly postponing their weddings in 2020.