Everything we know about Carrie Symonds’ wedding look

Downing Street has released the first photo of prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, on their wedding day.

A spokesperson for Number 10 has confirmed that the couple tied the knot in a “small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral” on Saturday, 29 May.

The photograph, which was taken in the garden of 10 Downing Street after the nuptials, gives the first look at Symonds’ wedding dress: a flowing, tiered gown with lace trims and floral embroidery by Greek luxury designer Christos Costarellos.

The floral appliques and bohemian style of Symonds’ dress are signatures of the atelier, who takes influence from traditional Greek patterns and mythology in his designs.

Symonds’ dress featured a high, round neck, full-length bell sleeves and lattice-work on the arms, waist and running down the torso.

Crafted as part of an exclusive bridal collection, the dress is made of an ivory tulle spun with silk. It can be found on Net-A-Porter, where it is retailing for $3,670 (£2,586), and is designed for the woman who is “not afraid to shine.”

Symonds accessorised the gown with a flower garland, made of white roses, Lily of the valley and daisies, with her hair down and loosely curled.

The bride opted for a soft makeup look with a rosy blush and raspberry-coloured lips. She also kept jewellery minimal, wearing gold rings on her ring finger and index finger.

The couple tied the knot during an afternoon ceremony, with a spokesperson confirming that they will celebrate their wedding with more friends and family next year.

Number 10 has also confirmed that they will not take a honeymoon this year and will go instead in summer 2022.

The couple were engaged in 2019 and welcomed the birth of their first child, a son named Wilfred in April 2020 during the first coronavirus lockdown.

It is the prime minister’s third marriage after he finalised his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2020.

He is also is the first UK prime minister in 250 years to marry while in office.