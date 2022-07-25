Families already worried about cost of Christmas as inflation reaches 40-year high
People will prioritise gifts people need rather than want
Most families are already worried about the cost of Christmas this year, a new survey has found.
New research by parenting website Mumsnet found a 31 per cent drop in the number of people who plan to donate to food banks over the festive period as they can’t afford it.
Two out of five people are more likely to buy gifts that friends and family need rather than want, according to a survey of 1,000 users.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies